Collector lauds Lions Club initiative of providing LED lights for slum areas in Srikakulam

March 19, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon on Tuesday lauded the initiative of Srikakulam Lions Club president Ponnada Ravikumar and mentor Natukula Mohan for providing LED lights for the slum areas of the city. The Club handed over 150 lights to the Collector and explained about their continuous service activities in the town. Mr. Manazir said that the club’s initiative would motivate other philanthropists to participate in service activities. Lions Club zone chairperson Badana Devabhusana Rao, general secretary T. Ramgopal and others were present.