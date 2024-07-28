ADVERTISEMENT

Collector keen on revival of harbour works at Budagatlapalem

Published - July 28, 2024 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed Revenue, Forest and Fisheries department officials to work in coordination for revival of the fishing harbour works at Budagatlapalem of Etcherla Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district. Following the directive from the Collector, the officials visited the site on Sunday and inspected the present condition of the works at the harbour taken up during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Mr. Swapnil asked them to submit an interim report after every 15 days so that the works would be on track. He also advised them to get details on land acquisition for the construction of an approach road to the harbour. Fisheries Department Joint Director P. Srinivasa Rao and other officials assured to submit all the details to the district administration at the earliest.

