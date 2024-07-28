GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector keen on revival of harbour works at Budagatlapalem

Published - July 28, 2024 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed Revenue, Forest and Fisheries department officials to work in coordination for revival of the fishing harbour works at Budagatlapalem of Etcherla Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district. Following the directive from the Collector, the officials visited the site on Sunday and inspected the present condition of the works at the harbour taken up during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Mr. Swapnil asked them to submit an interim report after every 15 days so that the works would be on track. He also advised them to get details on land acquisition for the construction of an approach road to the harbour. Fisheries Department Joint Director P. Srinivasa Rao and other officials assured to submit all the details to the district administration at the earliest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.