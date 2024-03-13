ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects vote counting centre at Krishna University

March 13, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and others inspecting the vote counting centre in Krishna University on Wednesday.

Arrangements are being made to provide three-tier security to the vote counting centre at Krishna University, said District Collector P. Rajababu.

Mr. Rajababu, along with Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, Krishna Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Returning Officers, inspected the centre at the university, strong rooms in Machilipatnam and other places on March 13 (Wednesday), and instructed the officials on the security arrangements to be made ahead of the elections. The district has one Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said that security would be in place for 24 hours at 100, 200 and 300 metres respctively from the counting room. Returning Officers from Penumaluru, Pedana, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda and others participated in the inspection.

