Collector inspects negative pressure rooms

Collector V. Vinay Chand inspected the negative pressure rooms set up at the Government Chest Hospital here on Thursday.
Negative pressure rooms are used in hospitals to prevent cross-contamination from room to room by preventing air from escaping outside. This technique is used to isolate patients suffering from highly contagious diseases such as tuberculosis, SARS, and most recently COVID-19.
The Collector interacted with medical officials and advised them to ensure proper maintenance of the rooms. He also visited the T.B. Hospital and inspected the equipment there.
Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, Chest Hospital Superintendent Vijay Kumar and TB Control Officer Vasundhara were present during the Collector’s visit.
