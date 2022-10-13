Collector inspects fair price shops, mobile distribution units

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 23:20 IST

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao inspected fair price shops and mobile distribution units (MDU) at Fakir Gudem of Vijayawada on Thursday.

Mr. Rao made a surprise visit to the fair price shop and inquired about the ration distribution practices being followed. He also interacted with the beneficiaries who were receiving the ration from the MDU.

He said the Central and State government ordered inspection of the ration distribution system every month for better implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that there were 5.86 lakh ration cards including 5.63 lakh white ration cards in the district and 8,375 metric tonnes of rice was distributed through 958 ration shops and 374 MDUs.

He said more than 70% of the beneficiaries were receiving their ration in the first week of every month. The Collector appreciated MDU operator S. Sai Siva Prasad for distributing ration in time to the majority of the beneficiaries.

District Civil Supplies Officer P. Komali Padma and others were present.

