Collector inspects counting room at AU

Appealing to citizens to come forward and cast their votes in the municipal elections scheduled to be held on March 10, Collector and District Election Authority V. Vinay Chand said that arrangements for the polls are being held at a brisk pace.

He said that around 11,000 government officials, staff and about 4,000 policemen are being deployed for the peaceful conduct of the polls. The Collector inspected the arrangements for the counting centre at Andhra University here on Wednesday.

During his visit, Mr. Vinay Chand has made some suggestions to the Revenue Department and officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). There are 21 activities right from material procurement to counting procedure and every activity has a nodal officer, he said. The Collector also said that the staff taking part in the elections were given proper training.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the counting procedure will be held on March 14 at AU. Having one counting centre for all the 98 wards will ease proceedings, he said.

He also said that there are 440 problematic areas in the district and police security has been strengthened in those areas.

“We are sending bulk messages to the voters informing them about the voting date and time. People should know their polling centre and cast their votes peacefully. People who take the vaccine on that day can also cast their vote after taking the mandatory rest for about 30 minutes,” he said.

GVMC Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi was present.