Collector inspects construction of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ houses

BAPATLA

17 July 2021 01:47 IST

District Collector Vivek Yadav, along with Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, on Friday inspected construction of houses being taken up under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at a layout at Bapatla.

The layout, near the Kattipudi-Ongole National Highway, is set up on 54.275 acres, and has 1,865 plots, out of which construction of 1,564 houses have been taken up during phase-1 of the scheme. Joint Collector Anupama Anjali was also present.

At least 3,362 house sites have been allotted to people in three Jagananna Colonies in this coastal town.

The Collector, who was impressed with the pace of the construction and enthusiasm among beneficiaries, said: “We are monitoring the construction of the houses closely. Sand, cement and steel have been provided at subsidised rates. In Bapatla East layout, 503 beneficiaries have begun constructing houses in a campaign mode, and 30 of them have even completed slab work.”

In Guntur district, a total of 1.22 lakh houses have been taken up for construction.