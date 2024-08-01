Collector inspects Althurupadu reservoir in Venkatagiri constituency

Collector S. Venkateswar made a whirlwind tour of Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri constituencies on Thursday, when he visited the Merlapaka lift and Althurupadu reservoir, a part of the Somasila-Swarnamukhi link canal. Following its completion, the Althurupadu reservoir will be able to meet the irrigation needs of 90,000 acres of farmland and provide water to 2.50 lakh residents of both constituencies.

Accompanied by officials of the Irrigation Department, Mr. Venkateswar reached the reservoir in Dakkili mandal and inquired about the problems faced in land acquisition required to complete the project.

The irrigation officials informed him that water from the Telugu Ganga project is lifted at the 34th km and stored in Althurupadu reservoir, which has a holding capacity of one tmc ft. As 70 percent of the work at the Somasila-Swarnamukhi link canal is completed, water is allowed to flow into Merlapaka tank, and from there to Mallemadugu (Balaji) reservoir near Renigunta, thus meeting the drinking water requirements of Tirupati-Tirumala as well.

Mr. Venkateswar directed the officials to speed up the process to make the project a reality at the earliest. Superintending Engineer Madan Gopal and Executive Engineer (Venkatagiri) Radha Krishna were present.

