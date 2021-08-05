Collector inaugurates water point at GGH

VIJAYAWADA

05 August 2021 01:28 IST

Krishna District Collector J. Nivas on Wednesday inaugurated a water point at the Government General Hospital.

The water point, installed by members of the city-based Guru Gobind Singh Foundation (GGSF) will provide water for ₹1 to the public on the hospital premises. This is the third water point installed by the foundation in city.

“The idea is to give access to the public to safe drinking water in affordable price without any wastage,” said foundation chairperson Kuldeep Kaur. The foundation has been actively contributing to social causes, be it drinking water supply, free distribution of food to the needy, oxygen supply during the peak COVID pandemic times or funding the education of the economically poor students. “We strictly adhere to Sikhism, which teaches us to serve the mankind,” said Ms. Kaur.

Mr. Nivas appreciated the efforts of the foundation members in reaching out to people and places where their services were needed. The foundation members also thanked the GGH Superintendent and the doctors for extending their support to the initiative.

Joint Collector (Aasra and Welfare) K. Mohan Kumar, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi, VMC Corporators Devineni Aparna and B. Pravallika and others were present.