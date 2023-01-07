HamberMenu
Collector inaugurates three-day tennis tourney at Officers’ Club in Guntur

M. Venugopal Reddy also opens various new facilities created in the club

January 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy formally inaugurated the three-day Seniors Tennis Tournament in Guntur on Saturday.

It is being organised by the Officer’s Club, Guntur (OCG). 

The organisers informed the Collector that 140 teams from four States were participating in the games in five categories.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy said that he would extend all cooperation to the organisers to conduct the tournaments on a regular basis every year in the district. 

He also inaugurated the newly constructed administration block of the club, a synthetic badminton court, a billiards table and some other facilities. 

Ch. Wilson Babu, secretary of the club and Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Guntur, said they had built an international standard tennis court here with the support of many donors. The court would be in the international rankings in the future and they could invite international players as well.

M.R.R. Reddy, Commissioner, CGST, Guntur, and Samuel Jonathan, State Information Commissioner (RTI), were among those present.

