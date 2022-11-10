Collector inaugurates District Youth Festival at Ghantasala music college in Vijayawada

Students from various colleges take part in music, singing and other competitions

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 10, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that cultural competitions such as the District Youth Festival - 2022 help youth showcase their talent.

Mr. Dilli Rao along with AP State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the festival organised by the Department of Youth Services at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music College.

Mr. Rao said youth festivals were being organised in every district by the State government to promote cultural activities among the youth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the youth to learn classical dance forms such as Manipuri and Odissi which represent other States and cultures apart from learning Kuchipudi which was born in Krishna district.

He said such competitions should be used to create awareness of social issues such as environmental pollution and forest conservation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Rao said he would take forward the proposals of local representatives for the development of basic facilities at the music college.

Students from various colleges of the district took part in singing, dance, folk dance, magic, mimicry, mono action and other competitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
students
arts, culture and entertainment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app