Collector inaugurates District Youth Festival at Ghantasala music college in Vijayawada

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that cultural competitions such as the District Youth Festival - 2022 help youth showcase their talent.

Mr. Dilli Rao along with AP State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the festival organised by the Department of Youth Services at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music College.

Mr. Rao said youth festivals were being organised in every district by the State government to promote cultural activities among the youth.

He asked the youth to learn classical dance forms such as Manipuri and Odissi which represent other States and cultures apart from learning Kuchipudi which was born in Krishna district.

He said such competitions should be used to create awareness of social issues such as environmental pollution and forest conservation.

Mr. Rao said he would take forward the proposals of local representatives for the development of basic facilities at the music college.

Students from various colleges of the district took part in singing, dance, folk dance, magic, mimicry, mono action and other competitions.