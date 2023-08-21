Collector grants ₹1 lakh compensation to Dalit youth ‘tortured’ in Kadiyam police station 

August 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Monday granted a compensation of ₹1 lakh to Vaddi Venkata Prasad, a Dalit youth, who was allegedly physically tortured by the Kadiyam sub-inspector (SI) in the police station on August 17.

On August 19, the district police registered a case against the SI R. Sivaji under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 based on a written complaint lodged by the victim. He was sent on Vacant Reserve (VR).

The victim alleged that the SI had asked him to drink his urine when he sought drinking water during interrogation inside the Kadiyam police station. He was brought to the police station for his alleged role in the missing case of a married woman.

“The victim is entitled to ₹2 lakh compensation in the Kadiyam case. Half of the compensation was granted on Monday. The remaining compensation will be released later,” the Collector told The Hindu.

Assistant Superintendent of Police M. Rajani said the charges against the SI were being probed and that the health condition of the victim was stable and he was out of danger by August 21.

In a release, the Ambedkar India Mission (AIM) pledged some financial aid to the victim after it learnt about the alleged torture in the police station. The AIM works on the rights of Dalits in Andhra Pradesh. The AIM State Committee promised necessary support to the victim to fight the case.

