Collector gives overview of losses

Krishna District Collector A.M.D Imtiaz on Friday gave an overview of the damage caused by the floods in the district.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in the evening, Mr. Imtiaz said in the 18 mandals located in the district, 24 villages have been severely affected.

Forty one rehabilitation centres have been set up for the 8,100 people who have been affected by the inundation. As many as 35 medical camps have been set up to render help to the needy.

The Collector said that Prakasam Barrage was likely to receive an inflow of 8 lakhs cusecs. As many as 160 teams from both NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in order to ensure complete evacuation of people living on the river bund.

The floods have damaged paddy fields (2,939 hectares), horticulture crops in 1,398 hectares and sericulture crops in 20 hectares. A total of 160 houses have been damaged.

Quick reaction team

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwarka Tirumala Rao said people have been visiting the barrage ever since its gates were lifted, causing traffic jams. People who take selfies near the barrage would be cautioned against doing so for their own safety, he added.

The Police Commissioner said personnel have been deployed at various ghats to ensure public safety. A quick reaction team has been formed to evacuate the people residing in low-lying areas.