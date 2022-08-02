Andhra Pradesh: Collector gets a jolt during surprise visit to Kuppam hospital

Collector M. Hari Narayanan walking through the deserted wards at the Government Area Hospital at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

August 02, 2022 22:25 IST

Most of the senior staff were absent during working hours

Collector M. Hari Narayanan, who embarked on a surprise visit to the 350-bed Government Area Hospital at Kuppam on Tuesday, was in for a rude surprise himself when he found out that most of the senior staff of the hospital were away on ‘French leave’ or unauthorised absence from duty during working hours.

According to information, the Collector and a few officials from Chittoor had reached the hospital in the evening during working hours. As he led the inspection team into the hospital, Mr. Hari Narayanan found that there was nobody at the reception counter nor in the wards, except the patients.

Those who were absent included the duty doctor, hospital superintendent and medical officers, according to a press release issued by the district administration.

Nobody recognised the Collector as he kept walking around the wards. Slowly, as word of the surprise inspection spread, the hospital administration spurred into action. A couple of paramedical staff then informed the superintendent and duty doctor about the Collector’s visit.

After some time, the visibly flustered duo arrived at the hospital. They then trotted out an excuse stating that they had gone to attend to a medical emergency outside. However, their claim was found to be shaky.

Many patients complained to the Collector that they were being put to a lot of inconvenience due to the non-availability of medical officers, while some deplored that 90% of cases were being referred to the government hospital in Chittoor irrespective of their health condition.

Upset over the experience, the Collector warned the medical officials that they would be taken to task for causing inconvenience to the patients, and for dereliction of duty. A senior official who accompanied the Collector said that an inquiry would be initiated based on which disciplinary action would be initiated against the officials concerned.