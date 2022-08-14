Collector flags off Tricolour rally in West Godavari village 

Entire village takes part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

T. Appala Naidu
August 14, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Sunday inaugurated a National Flag pole at Korukollu village in Palakoderu mandal. 

The villagers erected the pole during the 50 th Independence Day celebrations in remembrance of the contribution of freedom fighters belonging to the village. The same pole was renovated marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Ms. Prasanthi also flagged off a rally in which the villagers displayed a 150-foot-long Tricolour. The entire village took part in the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Development Corporation Director M. Yogendra Kumar and district officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app