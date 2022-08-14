Collector flags off Tricolour rally in West Godavari village
Entire village takes part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Sunday inaugurated a National Flag pole at Korukollu village in Palakoderu mandal.
The villagers erected the pole during the 50 th Independence Day celebrations in remembrance of the contribution of freedom fighters belonging to the village. The same pole was renovated marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Ms. Prasanthi also flagged off a rally in which the villagers displayed a 150-foot-long Tricolour. The entire village took part in the celebrations.
Forest Development Corporation Director M. Yogendra Kumar and district officials were present.
