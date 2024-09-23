Collector felicitates woman powerlifter Reshma in Kurnool district

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Monday felicitated a power lifter from the district, Reshma, who had won four medals in the 57th International Powerlifting Competitions held in Nepal recently.

Mr. Basha said that Ms. Reshma had won three gold and one silver medal in the ‘senior category’ of the competitions, while highlighting that it took her four years of rigorous training to excel in the contest.

The Collector said that Ms. Reshma should serve as a role model for the youth in the district. He added that the State Government will provide all possible support to those who excel in sports

Assistant Trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, Reshma’s trainer Venugopal and others were also present at the programme.