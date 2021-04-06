Collector felicitates Koneru Humpy

She won the Sportstar’s Sportswoman of the Decade title

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz felicitated world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy for being named the ‘Sportswoman of the Decade (Individual non-Olympic sports)’ at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards, by the Sportstar magazine of The Hindu Group.

Ms. Humpy, who hails from the city, met the Collector at his office on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her father and coach Koneru Ashok.

Mr. Imtiaz congratulated Ms. Humpy and hailed her success. He said Ms. Humpy brought laurels to the country as well as the district by winning the title.

Mr. Ashok said that Sportstar recognises sportspersons worldwide and added that he was delighted that the magazine chose Ms. Humpy for the title.

He said Ms. Humpy qualified for the Women Grand Prix scheduled to be held in May this year in England.