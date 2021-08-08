Collector enquires on e-Crop booking process in Denduluru, interacts with farmers

Collector Kartikeya Misra visited Kovvali village in Denduluru mandal in the West Godavari district on Sunday and inspected the ongoing e-Crop enrollment process.

Mr. Misra along with Joint Director (Agriculture) Jaggarao visited the crops in the village. He interacted with the farmers and enquired about the ongoing e-Crop enrollment process.

The Collector took the photograph of a paddy farmer in his field and entered his details in the e-Crop portal. and enquired the farmers about supply of seed and fertilizers from various government departments.

Informing that sowing was completed in 3,59,772 acres and e-Cropping was done in 1,28,824 acres in West Godavari district, the Collector and asked the farmers to enroll their details in e-Cropping.

e-Crop will enable the farmers to get insurance, input subsidy scheme, interest free loans, remunerative prices for their produce and provide compensation to those who suffered losses, Mr. Misra said.

Mr. Misra directed the Agriculture department officials to speed up the e-Crop booking process for the remaining crops in the district. He instructed the MARKFED, Rythu Bharosa officials to maintain necessary pesticides and fertilizers stocks.

Denduluru Mandal Revenure Officer Nancharaiah, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Lakshmi, Agriculture department Assistant Director Subba Rao and farmers accompanied the Collector.