Andhra Pradesh

Collector donates ₹25,000 for Ram mandir

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has donated ₹25,000 towards the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodha, here on Saturday.

He handed over the cheque to RSS State chief Barath in the presence of former Minister Kamineni Srinivas and RSS district president Srinivas at his office. The team was collecting donations in the district and visited the Collector as part of it.

Mr. Kamineni Srinivas said that Mr. Imtiaz’s gesture sends a good message of communal harmony across the country, according to a release.

Mr. Imtiaz said that Sriramachandra was an ideal personality and ensured the welfare of people and took care of governance in Rama Rajya, as per the release.

