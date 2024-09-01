Collector directs officials to ensure prevention of rainwater stagnation

District Collector T.S. Chetan on Sunday directed the official machinery to ensure the prevention of rainwater stagnation in the district.

Addressing a rain-alert meeting here, the Collector underlined the importance of proactive measures in areas that have experienced heavy rainfall in the district, apart from the region bordering Tumkur, and Bellary regions in Karnataka, which witnessed heavy rains in recent days.

The Collector reported that there was heavy rainfall in Rolla, Roddam, Lepakshi, Chilamathur and Madakasira areas in the district.

The Panchayat Raj Department officials were tasked with preventing rainwater accumulation on roads, addressing drinking water pipe leakages, conducting awareness programs on seasonal disease prevention, and deploying tom-toms in every village about possible flooding.

He urged the public to drink boiled water to prevent water-borne diseases and instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to promptly respond to the situation. Municipal Commissioners were directed to mitigate public inconvenience caused by rain and safeguard drinking water from contamination, including the provision of safe drinking water through tankers.

Mr. Chetan instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to establish medical camps, prevent disease spread, remove rainwater promptly, and administer fogging and malathion to control mosquito breeding.

Officials at the district, division, mandal, and field levels were instructed to submit reports on crop losses, and damages to housing, electrical poles, roads and other public and private properties. The Collector asked the public to contact the control room at 08555-292432 in cases of emergency.

