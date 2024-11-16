Collector directs officials to ensure effective implementation of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya initiative in Chittoor

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Saturday instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), District Education Officer (DEO), and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project officer to implement the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya programme effectively.

Speaking at a review meeting on the programme’s implementation with officials, Mr. Kumar said that screenings would be conducted for 54,293 children across 2,420 Anganwadi centres and 148,483 students across 2,470 schools throughout the district.

As part of this initiative, each Saturday, children aged 5 and younger will undergo screening from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Health Centre (MLHP), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), and Anganwadi centres.

The screenings will focus on four categories of health defects: congenital defects (such as neural tube defects, Down syndrome, cognitive impairments, lumbar malformations, congenital cataracts, congenital deafness, and congenital heart disease); nutritional deficiencies (including anemia, vitamin A and D deficiencies, severe malnutrition, and iodine deficiency goiter); common childhood diseases (such as skin conditions, ear infections, rheumatic heart disease, respiratory issues, dental problems, and epilepsy); and growth disorders (covering vision and hearing impairments, neuro-motor challenges, and developmental delays).

Children identified with any of these conditions will be referred to a medical officer for further evaluation, the Collector said, adding that physicians and family doctors involved in the programme would examine and treat the children, and any child unable to receive treatment on-site would be referred to appropriate facilities, including the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC).

Additionally, free surgical services for congenital heart defects will be provided at Bird Hospital in Tirupati, and free treatment for conjunctival heart defects will be available at Padmavathi Hospital, Tirupati. Arvind Eye Hospital Tirupati will offer complimentary eye treatment.

For children aged 6 to 15 years, screenings will occur on Thursdays and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. within schools. Successful implementation of this programme will depend on early identification and treatment of health issues, facilitated by collaboration among various departments, Mr. Kumar said.

