Collector directs officials to ensure complete vaccination against brucellosis in Annamayya district

Published - November 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Sridhar Chamakuri says that the govt. mandates the provision of free vaccines against the incurable disease in three installments annually

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Chamakuri Sridhar unveiling campaign posters for brucellosis vaccination programme in Rayachoti of Annamayya district on Monday.

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri on Monday directed officials from the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure the successful implementation of the vaccination programme against brucellosis, aimed at achieving 100% coverage of cattle in the district.

At a meeting held in the PGRS meeting hall at the District Collectorate, Mr. Chamakuri released campaign posters for the ‘Brucellosis Immunisation Programme under the National Livestock Disease Control Scheme’ organised by the Animal Husbandry Department. He emphasised the need to eradicate brucellosis in cattle, while highlighting that there is no cure for the disease and that vaccination remains the sole preventive measure.

The Collector informed that the government’s directive stipulates the provision of free vaccines against brucellosis in three installments annually at all veterinary hospitals within the district or directly at the premises of livestock owners. Bull calves aged 4-8 months must receive vaccination.

He urged dairy farmers and cattle owners to enhance their awareness of the disease’s symptoms and modes of transmission. The event was attended by the officials of the Revenue, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, and allied departments.

