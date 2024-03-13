Collector Dilli Rao releases poster for ‘Save the Sparrow’ art contest

March 13, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on March 13 (Wednesday) released ‘Save the Sparrow’ poster for a national-level virtual art contest, to be organised by city-based artist Spoorthi Srinivas of Forum for Artists in collaboration with Joshua Cultural Society on March 20 (Wednesday).

After unveiling the poster at the Collectorate in Vijayawada, Mr. Dilli Rao lauded Mr. Srinivas’ efforts in bringing more awareness among people about their responsibility towards the environment through such art competitions.

Students from across the country can take part in the contest themed ‘Save the Sparrow’. The last date for sending entries is March 20, which is celebrated as the World Sparrow Day. Results would be announced on March 25 (Monday). Participants can send their entries through speed post, registered post or courier.

For students, the entry fee is ₹200 and for artists, it is ₹500. Prize distribution will be held in Vijayawada on March 31 (Sunday). Joshua Cultural Society general secretary Gundu Narayana Rao, Forum for Artists’ women’s wing in-charge Sandhya Rani and others took part in the programme.