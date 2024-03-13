GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector Dilli Rao releases poster for ‘Save the Sparrow’ art contest

March 13, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao releasing the poster for an upcoming national-level art contest, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao releasing the poster for an upcoming national-level art contest, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on March 13 (Wednesday) released ‘Save the Sparrow’ poster for a national-level virtual art contest, to be organised by city-based artist Spoorthi Srinivas of Forum for Artists in collaboration with Joshua Cultural Society on March 20 (Wednesday).

After unveiling the poster at the Collectorate in Vijayawada, Mr. Dilli Rao lauded Mr. Srinivas’ efforts in bringing more awareness among people about their responsibility towards the environment through such art competitions.

Students from across the country can take part in the contest themed ‘Save the Sparrow’. The last date for sending entries is March 20, which is celebrated as the World Sparrow Day. Results would be announced on March 25 (Monday). Participants can send their entries through speed post, registered post or courier.

For students, the entry fee is ₹200 and for artists, it is ₹500. Prize distribution will be held in Vijayawada on March 31 (Sunday). Joshua Cultural Society general secretary Gundu Narayana Rao, Forum for Artists’ women’s wing in-charge Sandhya Rani and others took part in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / arts (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.