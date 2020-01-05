Andhra Pradesh

Collector congratulates two girls shining in wrestling

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal congratulating two girls proving their talent in wrestling.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal congratulating two girls proving their talent in wrestling.  

more-in

They represent Vizianagaram district in State-level competition

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal congratulated two girls S. Sirisha and M. Mahalakshmi for proving their talent in wrestling and going to represent Vizianagaram district in the State-level competition in Guntur. AP State Commission for Child Rights member Kesali Apparao told the Collector that the two girls had been able to win many competitions within the district although wrestling was not popular in rural areas. The two girls, studying Classes IX and X respectively in Garikavalasa High School of Gurla mandal, said that they were inspired by ‘Dangal’ movie of Aamir Khan, who encouraged his two kids to prove their talent in international competitions. School headmaster P. Chandra Mouli and Physical Education Teacher P. Papi Nadu said wrestling was the best option for girl students to protect themselves in difficult situations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 6:59:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/collector-congratulates-two-girls-shining-in-wrestling/article30485951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY