Collector congratulates two girls shining in wrestling

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal congratulated two girls S. Sirisha and M. Mahalakshmi for proving their talent in wrestling and going to represent Vizianagaram district in the State-level competition in Guntur. AP State Commission for Child Rights member Kesali Apparao told the Collector that the two girls had been able to win many competitions within the district although wrestling was not popular in rural areas. The two girls, studying Classes IX and X respectively in Garikavalasa High School of Gurla mandal, said that they were inspired by ‘Dangal’ movie of Aamir Khan, who encouraged his two kids to prove their talent in international competitions. School headmaster P. Chandra Mouli and Physical Education Teacher P. Papi Nadu said wrestling was the best option for girl students to protect themselves in difficult situations.