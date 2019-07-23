Collector condoles death of construction workers

Expressing his shock over the death of three construction workers at the site where multi-storeyed buildings are being constructed at Amaravati, District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar directed the revenue and police personnel to complete all the formalities of post-mortem and shift the bodies to the home towns of the workers.

The Collector visited the site where the construction workers from Bihar were killed in an accident at Lingayapalem on Tuesday evening.

The men were identified as Rahul Kumar (21), Krupal Kumar (30) and Surendra Kumar (50).

The mishap took place when the workers were trying to set up a lift on the fifth floor of the apartment complex being readied for MLA/MLCs.

The Collector said that an inquiry would be held into the cause of the mishap. He also said that next of kin of workers would be paid insurance and asked the revenue personnel to make arrangements to send the bodies by separate ambulances to their respective home towns.