Collector, Commissioner of Police review arrangements ahead of Dasara in Vijayawada

October 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Collector S. Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for Dasara Navarathri festivals at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam. The nine-day celebrations will begin atop Indrakeeladri on October 15.

Mr. Dilli Rao inquired about the queue lines, prasadam counters, foot overbridges and pandals. He told the officers to ensure cleanliness during the festival.

The police commissioner inquired about the arrangements being made at Bhavani, Durga and Punnami ghats and the parking and traffic arrangements at Swathi Centre and Kummaripalem junction.

The officers stressed the need for coordination among the officers of Endowments, Irrigation, Police and Health departments; AP-Transco; APSRTC; and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

The temple is being decked up for the festival and arrangements are being made for devotees at Vinayaka temple and model guest house. Information counters would be set up for the convenience of devotees, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao, Devastanam Executive Engineers L. Rama and Koteswara Rao and other officers accompanied the Collector.