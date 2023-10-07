HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector, Commissioner of Police review arrangements ahead of Dasara in Vijayawada

October 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Queue lines being erected ahead of Dasara at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Queue lines being erected ahead of Dasara at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Collector S. Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for Dasara Navarathri festivals at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam. The nine-day celebrations will begin atop Indrakeeladri on October 15.

Mr. Dilli Rao inquired about the queue lines, prasadam counters, foot overbridges and pandals. He told the officers to ensure cleanliness during the festival.

The police commissioner inquired about the arrangements being made at Bhavani, Durga and Punnami ghats and the parking and traffic arrangements at Swathi Centre and Kummaripalem junction.

The officers stressed the need for coordination among the officers of Endowments, Irrigation, Police and Health departments; AP-Transco; APSRTC; and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

The temple is being decked up for the festival and arrangements are being made for devotees at Vinayaka temple and model guest house. Information counters would be set up for the convenience of devotees, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao, Devastanam Executive Engineers L. Rama and Koteswara Rao and other officers accompanied the Collector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.