Collector calls for vigilance to curtail maternal and infant mortality rate

Updated - July 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 08:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Healthcare professionals should proactively investigate causes of maternal deaths and implement preventive measures to avert similar incidents, observes V. Vinod Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressing a review meeting on maternal and infant mortality rate in Anantapur on Thursday.

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressed a review meeting with the medical and health department officials on the subject of ‘maternal and infant mortality’ at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

A review of 17 maternal deaths that occurred from October 2023 to June 2024 was conducted, with the Collector examining six cases. District Medical and Health Officer E.B. Devi presented an analysis of the causes of maternal deaths in the district, while also highlighting the ongoing measures to prevent such occurrences.

The Collector observed that healthcare professionals should proactively investigate the causes of maternal deaths and implement preventive measures to avert similar incidents. The importance of postnatal care for pregnant women was underscored.

The Integrated Child Development Project (ICDS) staff were directed to supervise the administration of providing healthcare to pregnant women, particularly in rural areas. The pregnant women should be made to consume nutritional food in order to prevent anemia, the Collector said.

Dr. Vinod Kumar underlined the need for the district nodal team to conduct thorough field-level investigations into maternal deaths whenever they occur. He mandated that pregnant women should be registered within 12 weeks and comprehensive medical tests should be provided to them.

Preventative measures for excessive bleeding and the need for thorough examination of pregnant women, particularly those exhibiting high-risk symptoms, were emphasised as vital. Identification and special medical care for high-risk pregnant women, including those with anemia, heart-related problems, short stature, inadequate amniotic fluid or insufficient fetal growth, were stressed.

All the medical and paramedical staff were directed to educate pregnant women on maternal and child health during the monthly ‘Asha Day’ at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “The objective is that no baby or mother should lose their lives during childbirth,” the Collector said.

