Collector calls for strengthening rural employment schemes in Sri Sathya Sai district

District Collector T.S. Chetan on Tuesday called for the strengthening of rural employment schemes in Sri Sathya Sai district to exceed the established targets.

Mr. Chetan chaired a review meeting with the District Water Management Agency (DWMA), Rural Water Works, Panchayat Raj, District Rural Development Agency, and allied wings at the Collectorate. He instructed officials to prepare comprehensive reports detailing the ongoing works and to provide daily updates on Panchayat Raj department activities and field operations.

Committees at village, mandal, and divisional levels were directed to engage in discussions with village sarpanches, field officers, and mandal-level officials to develop plans for improving sanitation, drinking water supply, and health conditions in the villages.

The action plan included the completion of pending works in the Panchayats, ensuring the district’s active participation in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, expediting ponds’ construction, providing employment opportunities to rural youth, and submitting comprehensive reports on expenditure in different mandals from the previous financial year.

The Collector urged officials to prioritise providing social security pensions to eligible individuals and were warned against neglecting their duties. The RWS officials were tasked with continuous monitoring the provision of safe drinking water while undertaking awareness programmes on seasonal diseases, specifically targeting rural people. Mandal Parishad Development Officers should oversee the implementation of the Jala Jeevan Mission and monitor its progress, he added.