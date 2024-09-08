GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector calls for rigorous steps to control seasonal diseases in Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 08, 2024 05:30 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Collector Chamakuri Sridhar has instructed Medical and Health department officials to implement rigorous measures for dengue control in the Annamayya district.

A meeting convened at the Collectorate here on Sunday (September 8) focused on seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria. Addressing the medical and paramedical staff, the Collector emphasized the need for officials to collaborate effectively in preventing dengue and malaria cases. The Madanapalle division in the district reported high instances of dengue, necessitating the setting up of medical camps to mitigate the spread of the disease, the Collector pointed out.

Mr. Sridhar stressed that officials should conduct awareness campaigns in areas with a history of high disease prevalence to educate the public about malaria and dengue. The focus is on taking concerted action to curtail the mosquito population, particularly targeting their larval stage. In the event of medication shortages in the district’s Primary Health Centers (PHCs), prompt reporting is essential.

Recognizing the potential threat posed by mosquito-borne diseases, it was emphasized that extensive sanitation initiatives and measures to prevent mosquito breeding should be undertaken in villages by the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) and Panchayat secretaries.

The Collector said that the Medical and Health department should be prompt in implementing special measures to prevent disease outbreaks and address complaints regarding the seasonal diseases in the Annamayya district. Medical officers were reminded to constantly update their data on dengue and malaria without delay. The Collector expressed optimism that collective efforts will effectively combat the spread of mosquitoes. District Health Officer Kondaiah and programme officers were present.

