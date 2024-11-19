ADVERTISEMENT

Collector calls for expediting construction of Gokulam sheds in Chittoor

Updated - November 19, 2024 08:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sumit Kumar orders the organisation of gram sabhas to promote awareness about the construction of the sheds

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sumit Kumar addressing a review meeting in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction regarding the performance of the field staff of the Animal Husbandry, NREGS, and Agriculture departments, over the insufficient progress in the construction of Gokulam sheds, designed for the welfare of dairy cattle.

During a meeting with the officials, Mr. Kumar reviewed the status of the Gokulam sheds construction along with NREGS works, and reprimanded the officials concerned for not commencing work even after marking in certain mandals and failing to upload bills for completed construction in others. He mandated that bills must be uploaded in four phases as work is initiated and that documentation in the M-Book should be recorded promptly upon project completion.

He assured that funding is not a constraint, while suggesting that if the sanctioned constructions in any mandal do not progress, those should be revoked, and new proposals should be formulated for allocation to interested dairy farmers.

The Collector ordered the organisation of gram sabhas to promote awareness about the construction of the sheds and instructed the Animal Husbandry department assistants at the mandal level to engage directly with farmers, thereby enhancing accountability in the construction process.

