Collector calls for effective water management by farmers in Anantapur

District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar advocated for effective integrated water management practices by farmers in Anantapur district. He was addressing the farmers during the ‘World Day for Prevention of Droughts and Desertification’ event at the A.F. Ecology Centre, here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector emphasised the need to move away from sole reliance on rainwater for agriculture and stressed on the significance of cultivating fodder to combat desertification. He also promised comprehensive support to NGOs working towards resolving these concerns and highlighted proactive measures taken by the agriculture and allied departments of Anantapur district.

In solidarity with the afforestation efforts, District Forest Officer Vineeth Kumar pledged to provide drought-tolerant saplings to farmers for planting as border trees on their farmlands.

A.F. Ecology Centre Director Y.V. Malla Reddy shared the organisation’s active involvement in water conservation projects and the extensive promotion of these technologies to farmers across 25,000 acres. An exhibition was organised at the RDT Inclusive School ground in Anantapur, showcasing water conservation techniques and farming practices.

District Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma urged farmers to prioritise the creation of farm ponds or similar water conservation structures on their land and advised against excessive bore sinking.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.