Collector calls for effective water management by farmers in Anantapur

Dr. Vinod Kumar emphasises on the need to move away from sole reliance on rainwater for agriculture and stresses the significance of cultivating fodder to combat desertification

Published - June 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar advocated for effective integrated water management practices by farmers in Anantapur district. He was addressing the farmers during the ‘World Day for Prevention of Droughts and Desertification’ event at the A.F. Ecology Centre, here on Monday.

The Collector emphasised the need to move away from sole reliance on rainwater for agriculture and stressed on the significance of cultivating fodder to combat desertification. He also promised comprehensive support to NGOs working towards resolving these concerns and highlighted proactive measures taken by the agriculture and allied departments of Anantapur district.

In solidarity with the afforestation efforts, District Forest Officer Vineeth Kumar pledged to provide drought-tolerant saplings to farmers for planting as border trees on their farmlands.

A.F. Ecology Centre Director Y.V. Malla Reddy shared the organisation’s active involvement in water conservation projects and the extensive promotion of these technologies to farmers across 25,000 acres. An exhibition was organised at the RDT Inclusive School ground in Anantapur, showcasing water conservation techniques and farming practices.

District Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma urged farmers to prioritise the creation of farm ponds or similar water conservation structures on their land and advised against excessive bore sinking.

