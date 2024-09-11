Collector calls for effective PGRS in Anantapur

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar issued an order for the preparation and display of boards detailing the services offered at mandal level, at the Tehsildar and MPDO offices in the district.

Addressing the Revenue and Panchayat Raj department officials and Municipal Commissioners here on Wednesday, the Collector discussed the functioning of the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at the village, mandal, and district levels.

The Collector highlighted the forthcoming review of the PGRS by the Chief Minister and stressed the need for prompt resolution of public grievances. He noted that 18 cases in the district were currently under review, with 106 cases reopened since June 15. He also highlighted a case where a farmer requested the reopening of an issue due to an unsatisfactory resolution process.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that the applications related to the Revenue Department, joint district issues, Municipal Affairs, survey and land records, and Panchayati Raj need to be addressed quickly. He stressed the importance of providing detailed and meaningful endorsements to the applicants once the issues are resolved.

The Collector proposed the appointment of PGRS nodal offices in each department and urged quick responses from PGRS Nodal Officers and district officers regarding pending cases through a designated WhatsApp group. He also recommended the preparation and display of a board at Tehsildar and MPDO offices to inform citizens about the services offered at the mandal level to minimise visits to district centres and facilitate issue resolution at the local level.