Collector calls for better sanitation in Tirupati, adjoining panchayats

Published - July 05, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Venkateswar instructs officials to clean drinking water supply tanks, clogged drains, take up chlorination and periodical checkup of water samples

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Collector S. Venkateswar inspects an open drain during his surprise visit to a residential colony in Tirupati on Friday. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar has called for the adoption of better sanitation measures across the city and adjoining Panchayats.

As part of the ‘Friday-Dry Day’ call, he and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh made a surprise visit to a couple of residential colonies and found the state of affairs to be dismal, with overflowing sewer lines and stagnant drains.

Mr. Venkateswar directed the officials to spread the message among the residents on the need to keep the city premises clean and dry and prevent the formation of water puddles to keep water-borne diseases at bay.

“Avoid stagnation of water as it leads to breeding of mosquito larvae and could spread malaria, chikungunya and dengue,” he told the officials.

The Collector later told the media that the officials had been instructed to clean the drinking water supply tanks, clean the clogged drains, take up chlorination and periodical checkup of water samples.

“July and August are dedicated to ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign and these steps are mandatory,” the Collector told the officials.

