GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector calls for better sanitation in Tirupati, adjoining panchayats

Venkateswar instructs officials to clean drinking water supply tanks, clogged drains, take up chlorination and periodical checkup of water samples

Published - July 05, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Collector S. Venkateswar inspects an open drain during his surprise visit to a residential colony in Tirupati on Friday. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh is also seen.

Collector S. Venkateswar inspects an open drain during his surprise visit to a residential colony in Tirupati on Friday. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar has called for the adoption of better sanitation measures across the city and adjoining Panchayats.

As part of the ‘Friday-Dry Day’ call, he and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh made a surprise visit to a couple of residential colonies and found the state of affairs to be dismal, with overflowing sewer lines and stagnant drains.

Mr. Venkateswar directed the officials to spread the message among the residents on the need to keep the city premises clean and dry and prevent the formation of water puddles to keep water-borne diseases at bay.

“Avoid stagnation of water as it leads to breeding of mosquito larvae and could spread malaria, chikungunya and dengue,” he told the officials.

The Collector later told the media that the officials had been instructed to clean the drinking water supply tanks, clean the clogged drains, take up chlorination and periodical checkup of water samples.

“July and August are dedicated to ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign and these steps are mandatory,” the Collector told the officials.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.