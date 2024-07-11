Collector calls for action to boost employment and curb migration from Kurnool

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha instructed the officials to ensure that all the beneficiaries of the below poverty line (BPL) category are offered employment opportunities and the issue of migrations from the rural side halted.

During a review meeting with the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) and allied wings here on Thursday, the Collector assessed the progress of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with the concerned officials.

The Collector reviewed the implementation of the employment guarantee scheme and stressed on the importance of preventing the migration of families from Kurnool district to neighbouring States. The Collector expressed disappointment that the district ranked 25th on average family employment at 26.93 percent and 15th on the number of working days, at 99 percent. The officials were asked why the percentage of jobs was low in certain areas where migration was reported.

The Collector stressed the significance of providing jobs to the poor through the MGNREGS. The district’s poor performance in creating employment opportunities was highlighted, with the Collector urging officials to strive for 200 percent employment. He instructed the officials to ensure that the 1.5 lakh inactive job cards in the district would be subjected to review.

Special attention was also given to curb migration and officials were directed to assess whether any programmes in the villages experiencing migration would benefit the farmers and laborers. The Collector emphasised sending personnel to villages to conduct surveys and create plans to generate income through MGNREGS or other schemes, and appointing an in-charge for each affected village.

Regarding the watershed projects, Collector urged officials to work for the benefit of farmers, such as creating profitable irrigation systems. He sought the field officials to address problems uploaded in the vector control hygiene app related to water storage and sanitation. Mr. Ranjit Basha also examined the road construction works through a PowerPoint presentation.