Collector assures to improve sports infrastructure in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Saturday assured that the government would give top priority for the improvement of sports infrastructure in Vizianagaram, which had produced many national and international players in kho-kho, kabaddi, badminton and other sports. He formally launched the ‘Cheer-4-Bharat’ selfie point to wish the Indian sports team which is participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Along with the Collector, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas also took a selfie at the point and offered his wishes to the Indian team. Joint Collector K. Karteek and District Sports Development Officer S. Venkateswara Rao also took selfies. Mr. Ambedkar said that the selfie point would motivate everyone to cheer the Indian team which won seven medals in the previous edition of the Olympics.