Collector assures to discuss with NHAI officials over toll gate issue

Vizianagaram Collector B. R. Ambedkar on July 8 assured the people that he would talk to officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the establishment of the toll gate near Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam cities.

Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao, secretary Kapuganti Prakash, treasurer Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi and others submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the Grievance Cell saying that the toll gate was established on an old and undeveloped road.

Members of various organisations such as CREDAI and Vizianagaram Hotels Association submitted the petitions to the Collector on the issue. Responding to their complaint, Mr. Ambedkar said a meeting would be held with NHAI officials over the issue as several objections were raised over the location of the toll gate.