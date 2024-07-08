GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector assures to discuss with NHAI officials over toll gate issue

Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao, secretary Kapuganti Prakash, treasurer Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi and others submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Published - July 08, 2024 03:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Members of Forum for Better Vizianagaram submit a memorandum to Collector B. R. Ambedkar in Vizianagaram on July 8.

Members of Forum for Better Vizianagaram submit a memorandum to Collector B. R. Ambedkar in Vizianagaram on July 8. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vizianagaram Collector B. R. Ambedkar on July 8 assured the people that he would talk to officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the establishment of the toll gate near Jonnada, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam cities.

Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao, secretary Kapuganti Prakash, treasurer Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi and others submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the Grievance Cell saying that the toll gate was established on an old and undeveloped road.

Members of various organisations such as CREDAI and Vizianagaram Hotels Association submitted the petitions to the Collector on the issue. Responding to their complaint, Mr. Ambedkar said a meeting would be held with NHAI officials over the issue as several objections were raised over the location of the toll gate.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics (general) / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.