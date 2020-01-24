Collector assures support for police from district authorities

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Friday assured timely support from the district authorities, including the Revenue Department, to the police in the investigation of various cases.

Addressing the police officials during a review meeting here,

Mr. Imtiaz has lauded the efforts of the police in preventing illegal transportation of sand and conduct of the general elections peacefully.

Mr. Imtiaz has offered financial aid of ₹10 lakh to the Disha police station in the district headquarters of Machilipatnam.

In the meeting, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has stated that house sites would be granted to the eligible Home Guards by Ugadi.

The DSPs of Bandar, Gudivada and Avanigadda Divisions were told to get the CC cameras repaired bringing the respective areas under the watch. Many CC cameras supplied by the State government have not been functioning for over months due to technical glitches.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu told Mr. Imtiaz that the police have set a target of bringing down the rate of road accidents in 2020. The SP has said that a slew of measures has helped in preventing the mortality rate in road accidents in 2019.

Drug addiction

Meanwhile, the activists from Nava Jeevan Balabhavan, a Vijayawada-based NGO, on Friday shared their observations that the cases of drug consumption by the students were on the rise across the Krishna district. Those who were found addicted to the drugs have been counselled at the rehabilitation centres. The police promised all help to the NGO. ASP M. Sattibabu, trainee IPS officer P. Krishnakanth and other officials were present.