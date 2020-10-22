Collector assures kin of police martyrs of all help

District Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumar placing a wreath at a memorial on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Guntur on Wednesday.

GUNTUR

22 October 2020 00:39 IST

Tributes paid to policemen who laid down their lives for society

While paying rich tributes to the slain policemen and women of Guntur district, District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that police always played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, protecting the life and liberty of people and ensuring peace.

Addressing a meeting held on Police Commemoration Day event organised by the Guntur Rural Police and Guntur Urban Police, Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that the district administration would do everything possible to address the concerns of the kin of police martyrs.

District Sessions Judge G. Gopichand said: “The role of police in maintaining law and order is unparalleled and the way in which they ensure punishment to the guilty while providing relief to victims is exemplary.”

Superintendent of Police R.N Ammireddy said that the police have been in the frontline while discharging their duties.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that be it natural calamity or a law and order problem or facing a pandemic, the police have always stood in the frontline.

So far, 23 police personnel, including two CIs, two SIs, two HCs, 18 PCs laid down their lives in the district, he said.