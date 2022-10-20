Collector assures all support to tribal families

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Sub collector Aditi Singh interacting with Nakkala tribal families in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that community and caste certificates will be soon issued to the 'Nakkala families' who are members of the tribal communities.

Mr. Rao along with Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh interacted with the members of the tribe who eke out their livelihood by selling beads and toys, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The tribal people told Mr. Rao that they were issued ration cards and Aadhaar cards, but were not given caste certificates despite several appeals to the officials.

Mr. Rao assured that caste certificates would be issued to the families. He said they would be given houses in the Jagananna Housing colonies.

He said similar tribal people in Tamil Nadu were called 'Kurikarans' and a proper name would be given to their community as per their wish.