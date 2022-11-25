Collector asks to promote Khadi products, encourage artisans

November 25, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the public, particularly the interior designers, to promote khadi products and encourage the artisans of the State.

The Collector, along with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) officials visited the Khadi Bazaar – 2022, arranged at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium, Pantakaluva Road, Patamata.

Shubodaya Kalamkari Paintings Artistes Mutually Aided Cooperative Society is organising the Khadi Bazaar up to November 28, said the society president G. Muni Lakshmi.

Khadi products of different places, including Ponduru Khadi, Mettupalli Khadi, Anantapuram silk sarees, Kalamkari and many other latest varieties of interior designs have been exhibited, Ms. Lakshmi explained to the Collector.

Later, Mr. Dilli Rao went round the stalls, interacted with the artisans and thanked them for arranging the stalls.