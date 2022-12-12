Collector asks officials to raise guard as heavy rain lashes Chittoor and Tirupati districts in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Collector M. Hari Narayanan asked officials to be alert for the next 48 hours in the wake of heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of the district.

In a meeting with Revenue, Police and Irrigation Departments and SPDCL officials, the Collector said that the field-level officers have been instructed to be available at their workstations and maintain vigil for another 48 hours. He said that estimates should be made in a transparent manner regarding the damage to crops and houses due to the rains. He asked officials to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the public.

“Students should be careful while going to school and look out for water flowing on the road near streams and bends. Officials have been told to monitor the irrigation tanks from time to time and identify if there are any breaches, and plug them immediately,” the Collector said, adding that staff have been deployed to monitor culverts and causeways where the flow of water is strong.

The Collector asked officials to keep a close eye on the discharge of rainwater into the Gargeya, Kaundinya and Palar rivers.

Meanwhile, it was a heavy downpour at several places in Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Tuesday morning, with a cumulative rainfall recorded at 750.8 mm and 561.2 mm respectively.

Officials said that the three reservoirs in and around Tirupati—Mallemadugu, Kalyani, and Kalangi—are brimming with record inflows, nearing the Full Reservoir Level. (FRL). There is no cause for alarm as vigil is being maintained round the clock, officials said.