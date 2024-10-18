Collector approves several facilities for Ruia hospital at Tirupati

Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) or Ruia Hospital, the State-run facility that is thronged by patients from across Rayalaseema districts, is likely to get back on the track to progress, if the announcements made by the stakeholders are any indication.

The ‘Ruia Hospital Development Society’, the supervisory body meant to guide the hospital in the right direction, has convened a meeting after a gap of over a year and a half.

District Collector S. Venkateswar, who is also the Chairman of the Society, recalled at the meeting held on Friday (October 18, 2024) that it was his second meeting after taking over the reins of the district. He approved several facilities made by the hospital management and expressed the hope that the same would benefit the poor patients at large.

Referring to the minutes of the previous meetings, Ruia Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu, as the member-convenor, mentioned the status of the oxygen pipeline project, which had been handed over to APMSIDC for the tender process.

The meeting resolved to install 11 CCTV cameras at APMSIDC building, tuberculosis ward and on the path leading to the children’s block, erect four R.O. water plants, each at a cost of ₹95,000, at strategic locations with the NTR Vaidya Seva funds and 10 air-conditioners for the children’s intensive care unit.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner N. Mourya, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. U. Sreehari and SV Medical College principal Dr. P.V. Chandrasekharan also took part.