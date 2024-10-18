GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector approves several facilities for Ruia hospital at Tirupati

Ruia Hospital Development Society, at its meeting held after a gap of over a year and a half, discusses various steps to improve the services

Published - October 18, 2024 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MLA A. Srinivasulu, Collector S. Venkateswar, Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya, Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu and SV Medical College principal Dr. P.A. Chandrasekharan at the Ruia Hospital Development Society meeting in Tirupati on Friday.

MLA A. Srinivasulu, Collector S. Venkateswar, Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya, Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu and SV Medical College principal Dr. P.A. Chandrasekharan at the Ruia Hospital Development Society meeting in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) or Ruia Hospital, the State-run facility that is thronged by patients from across Rayalaseema districts, is likely to get back on the track to progress, if the announcements made by the stakeholders are any indication.

The ‘Ruia Hospital Development Society’, the supervisory body meant to guide the hospital in the right direction, has convened a meeting after a gap of over a year and a half.

District Collector S. Venkateswar, who is also the Chairman of the Society, recalled at the meeting held on Friday (October 18, 2024) that it was his second meeting after taking over the reins of the district. He approved several facilities made by the hospital management and expressed the hope that the same would benefit the poor patients at large.

Referring to the minutes of the previous meetings, Ruia Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu, as the member-convenor, mentioned the status of the oxygen pipeline project, which had been handed over to APMSIDC for the tender process.

The meeting resolved to install 11 CCTV cameras at APMSIDC building, tuberculosis ward and on the path leading to the children’s block, erect four R.O. water plants, each at a cost of ₹95,000, at strategic locations with the NTR Vaidya Seva funds and 10 air-conditioners for the children’s intensive care unit.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner N. Mourya, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. U. Sreehari and SV Medical College principal Dr. P.V. Chandrasekharan also took part.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.