Collector appreciates media role during Pushakarams

Print and electronic media played a key role in communicating with the large number of devotees coming to the Tungabhadra Pushkarams in Kurnool district, and it also played the role of a catalyst by ensuring better coordination between officials and people coming to the ghats to offer prayers, Collector G. Veerapandian said.

Some of the 23 Pushkaram Ghats constructed at a cost of ₹230 crore were now being converted into Dhobi ghats, which the media personnel and officials suggested must be stopped and the ghats kept free for tourists and other visitors, at least in the urban locations along the river.

At a meeting here on Saturday to recognise the services of the media personnel and information and public relations officers, Mr. Veerapandian said there were several critical news items written by print media outlets and broadcast on TV channels which had helped the administration take corrective measures and make the Pushkarams a smooth affair.

“The media highlighted our good work too, which brought several appreciative comments our way from leaders and people from other States and countries for organising such a massive event without any untoward incident,” Mr. Veerapandian said.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said every photograph and video clipping showing some wrongdoing by miscreants or adamant devotees trying to enter the waters and take a holy dip despite the ban imposed by the State government, came in handy as evidence which they used to penalise the wrongdoers.

Ensuring that the event adhered to all COVID-19 norms was not an easy task, they said. The media had put forth several suggestions for smoother coordination with the district administration, to which the Collector promised to have a common ‘Press Club’ created in the city so that important programmes are conducted there.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police handed over formal letters of appreciation to the media personnel in the afternoon.