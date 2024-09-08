ADVERTISEMENT

Collector Ambedkar asks people to be cautious for next two days with forecast of heavy rains

Published - September 08, 2024 12:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Collector of Vizianagaram reviewed the weather conditions and preparedness of the officials and staff to handle the situation in various places

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Sunday (September 8, 2024) asked people living in low lying areas to be cautious for the next couple of days with forecast of heavy rains till Tuesday (September 10, 2024.)

Against the backdrop of heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday (September 7 and 8), he reviewed the weather conditions and preparedness of the officials and staff to handle the situation in various places.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains LIVE updates: CM Naidu asks technicians from other places to help with repairs in flooded areas

According to him, the people living in low-lying areas of Thatpudi reservoir were being shifted to safe places as the reservoir has been getting huge inflows from its catchment areas. The district received 1196 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 211.8 mm between Saturday 8.30 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Except Rajam, all other mandals received excess rainfall for the last two days. On the directive of the Collector, revenue and irrigation officials formed committees in sensitive mandals to shift the people to safer places from low-lying areas.

