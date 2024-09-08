Collector Ambedkar asks people to be cautious for next two days with forecast of heavy rains

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Sunday (September 8, 2024) asked people living in low lying areas to be cautious for the next couple of days with forecast of heavy rains till Tuesday (September 10, 2024.)

Against the backdrop of heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday (September 7 and 8), he reviewed the weather conditions and preparedness of the officials and staff to handle the situation in various places.

According to him, the people living in low-lying areas of Thatpudi reservoir were being shifted to safe places as the reservoir has been getting huge inflows from its catchment areas. The district received 1196 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 211.8 mm between Saturday 8.30 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Except Rajam, all other mandals received excess rainfall for the last two days. On the directive of the Collector, revenue and irrigation officials formed committees in sensitive mandals to shift the people to safer places from low-lying areas.