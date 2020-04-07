Collector allays fear over community spread in Chittoor

Allaying fears of community spread in Chittoor district, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Tuesday said there was no any need for panic, as all those linked to the Jamaat trip as also the foreign returnees were identified and several of them were under quarantine.

“Of the total 17 cases, 14 had attended returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, and two are foreign returnees and two others had contracted the virus during travel,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the Collector said that as per latest statistics, samples of 391 COVID-19 symptomatic individuals had been sent to the labs for testing. “While 360 had turned negative, results of others are awaited,” he said.

The Collector said that the paramedical staff on COVID-19 action plan were directed to collect swab samples of all those in the age group of 65 and above, when they showed any symptoms of the disease.

“As there is no attached bathroom facility in some places, those under quarantine were shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University(JNTU) at Kalikiri and Mother Theresa College at Palamaner,” he said.

Referring to the rumours concerning the arrangement of a quarantine facility at the guest house of Kanipakam temple administration near Chittoor, Mr Gupta said: “This facility with sufficient number of rooms is located several meters away from Kanipakam town. We are also using the accommodation facilities of Srikalahasti Devasthanams for quarantine blocks,” he said.

The official said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) had released ₹19 crore for upgrading facilities at the SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati, which has been declared the COVID hospital in the district. “The swab testing is also being done at the government hospitals at Palamaner, Chittoor and Piler,” the Collector said.